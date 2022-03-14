South Africa: The Optimum Solution - Lessons in the Complexities of Money Laundering

13 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tim Cohen

Tim Cohen is editor of Business Maverick. He is a business and political journalist and commentator of more years than he likes to admit. His freelance work has included contributions to the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times, but he spent most of his life working for Business Day. After a mid-life crisis that didn't include the traditional fast car, Cohen now lives in the middle of nowhere in the Karoo.

The process of money laundering is wonderfully illustrated in the current case between the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) and the business rescue practitioners for the Optimum coal mine.

One of my favourite programmes of the moment is Ozark, a Netflix series about a family that gets caught up in a Mexican drug cartel. The father and lead male character, Marty Byrde, is an accountant. And not just any accountant; he is an expert in money laundering.

Money laundering is essentially the process of putting cash through a loop. The cash starts out being the fruit of an illegal act, but once it comes out the other side of the loop, it's legitimate, or "cleaned".

The loops tend to be sets of corporate structures, so the money...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

