Nigeria: Buhari and I Have Not Had Any Religious Dispute in Seven Years - Osinbajo

The vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, declared at the weekend that in the last seven years of working with President Muhammadu Buhari, there has not been any religious dispute between them.

Osinbajo called on religious leaders to use faith to unite the country and improve the lives of the citizens.

The vice president spoke while playing host to the Senegal-based Grand Khalifa of Tijjaniya Movement Worldwide, His Eminence, Sheikh Muhammadu Mahi Ibrahim Niass, at the State House, Abuja.

Osinbajo described Buhari as a leader who accommodated people of different religious backgrounds, citing his relationship with the president spanning over seven years as a perfect example.

According to Osinbajo, "President Buhari is a serious Muslim and I am a pastor, both of us have worked together for about seven years, we have not had any issues.

"The president has shown great leadership, he has shown that he wants a country where people of different faiths live in harmony and with love for one another."

The vice president also stressed that beyond the spiritual upliftment of individuals and communities, religious leaders should use faith to promote peace, prosperity, and development of society

Osinbajo, who emphasised the importance of religion in human development, said, "We must use our faiths to promote peace and prosperity for our people. We need to work together to ensure that our people benefit from religion.

"We tend to underestimate the importance of religion, despite the fact that it plays a key role in the development of the society, not just in the spiritual aspect, but also physical.

"There are many nations of the world that have benefitted from the impact of religion, both spiritually and physically. So, we must use religion in our countries (in Africa) to help our people to live better lives because in other parts of the world, leaders of faith have used religion to better the lives of the people."

Speaking further on the need for leaders of faith to close ranks for the purpose of using religion to address emerging challenges in the society, the vice president noted, "No matter what the situation may be, we in Africa must be able to sit together and talk. We must never allow situations where we cannot sit together.

"With what is going on across the world, people of faith must continue to emphasise that both major religions (Islam and Christianity) promote peace and we must allow our people to practise whatever religion they want to practise."

Osinbajo praised the leader of the group, while commending the Tijjaniya Movement for its progressive ideals and compassion for the needs of the people.

Earlier in his remarks, Sheikh Niass, who spoke in French with interpretation by a spokesman, thanked the vice president for the opportunity to meet with him. He described the vice president as a great personality, the type needed both in Nigeria and Africa.

Sheikh Niass stated, "The vice president is a great personality with an exceptional character, standing on two feet: one as a political leader concerned about the progress of his people and the second, as a man of God.

"Africa needs a person of your nature with very strong background in religion and politics. I pray that the Almighty Allah will upgrade you and enable you achieve your desires and aspirations because, like I said, not only Nigeria but Africa will benefit from your leadership qualities."

He added that Nigeria "is the heart of Africa and whatever Nigeria becomes, Africa becomes."

The Tijjaniya leader also expressed the group's gratitude to Buhari for his support, while praying for his safety and that Nigeria would overcome all its challenges.

Osinbajo promised to convey the Sheik's warm greetings and appreciations to the president. He also prayed for peace in Nigeria, Africa, and the world.

The Grand Khalifa of Tijjaniya worldwide and other members of the movement from across Africa had converged on Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, to celebrate the 36th International Maulid Anniversary in honour of the movement's late leader, Sheikh Ibrahim Niass.