Nigeria: Without Stating Reason, Osinbajo Meets All Progressives Congress State Chairs Today

The Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, is scheduled to meet with all state chairmen of All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, today.

Although the reason or agenda of the meeting was not stated in the notice, THISDAY gathered that the notice of the meeting, billed to commence at 8.pm today, Monday, March 14, was sent out by the Borno State APC Chairman and Chairman of the Forum, Mr. Bukar Dalori.

The notice read in part: "The Chairman of the Forum is inviting all Chairmen/members of Forum to a meeting with the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as follow: Date 14th March, 2022. Meeting point before take off to Villa is Barcelona Hotel by 8pm. Venue: Presidential Villa. Time 8:30pm."

However, the agenda of the meeting could also not be confirmed by any of the members of the forum.

One of the state chairmen, who pleaded anonymity confirmed receiving the invite for the meeting, while another chairman also confirmed the meeting but said he might not attend.

Acting Chairman of the party and the Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello, had formally inaugurated the state chairmen last Monday at the party secretariat in Abuja, long after they were elected and kept in the lurch by the Mai Mala Buni-led leadership of the caretaker committee.