South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Welcomes R500 Million Injection Into Western Cape Economy

press release

Premier Winde welcomes R500 million injection from the CT Cycle Tour into Western Cape economy

Before joining the 22 500 cyclists participating in the annual Cape Town Cycle Tour this year, Premier Winde welcomed the R500 million injection into the local economy resulting from the annual Cycle Tour. This job-creating event will see over 3000 people working to make it a success.

The Premier of the Western Cape, Alan Winde said: "The Cycle Tour is a major contributor to our local economy - helping particularly in the recovery of our tourism and hospitality sector. It plays a huge role in helping us to drive economic growth and fight the second pandemic of joblessness."

The Western Cape Government is committed to creating an enabling environment for our key industries to grow which supports job creation. "Through DEDAT and Wesgro, we are supporting events across the province every year to ensure that not only the Jewel events, such as the Cycle Tour but also the events in smaller towns receive visitors and tourism support", said Premier Winde.

Key to growth in the leisure and business events space is the ability and the confidence to return to full-size events.

Premier Winde said: "We see this even in the Cycle Tour which has 22 500 participants this year, up from 18 000 last year. This is compared to 35 000 participants on 11 March 2018, before the pandemic. While we are seeing an improvement in the number of participants at events, I have and will continue to call for the end to the National State of Disaster to ensure that our key industries can get back on track and expand further."

Wesgro estimates that in the 2021/2022 financial year, the leisure-tourism events that it supported contributed R171.4 million to the local economy, with a total of 23 221 participants.

In addition to the support provided to our local economy, the Cycle Tour raises large sums for charity and welfare to support those in need. These funds go towards upliftment programmes including the Pedal Power Association and the Rotary Club in Claremont. "The Cycle Tour and participating riders who are raising funds for charity are to be commended. Thank you for going above and beyond to help those less fortunate," said Premier Winde.

Speaking to the many travellers who made their way to Cape Town for the Cycle Tour from South Africa and abroad, Premier Winde said: "I want to warmly welcome you here and hope that you have a wonderful stay. I also want to wish all participating in the tour a safe ride and look forward to getting on my bike and seeing you at the finish line!"

Premier Winde concluded: "The Cape Town brings with it a sense of bustle, colour and excitement to each town and community it passes through. I am looking forward to firing the starter gun marking the beginning of this phenomenal and world-class event. This is made possible through the unrelenting efforts of the Cape Town Cycle Tour team who I especially commend and thank for playing their part in ensuring we beat the second pandemic of unemployment."