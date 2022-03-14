South Africa: SA Deputy Foreign Minister Supports Ukrainians' Right to Sovereignty, Territory and Peace - Swedish Ambassador

13 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

South Africa's deputy minister of international relations and cooperation, Alvin Botes, received 'warm applause' in Stockholm last week when he expressed strong support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, according to the Swedish ambassador to South Africa, Håkan Juholt.

Alvin Botes was on a working visit to Sweden and Norway that included political, trade and climate consultations with his counterparts in both governments as well as meetings with business leaders and investors.

Håkan Juholt said Botes had spent almost a day at the Olof Palme International Center in Stockholm, at his gravesite and at the place where he was murdered in the capital in 1986. Palme, the Social Democratic prime minister at the time of his death, had been a very vocal critic and instigator of sanctions against the apartheid regime and had made Sweden one of the main supporters and financiers of the liberation struggle. The apartheid government was widely suspected of being behind his killing. But no one was ever charged for the murder, which remains a mystery.

Juholt told Daily Maverick that at a reception that evening at the Olof Palme centre attended by many of the strongest supporters of Sweden's anti-apartheid movement, "Botes was so clear...

