South Africa: Hundreds of South Africans Eager to Join Fight Against Russian Invasion - Ukraine's Ambassador to SA

13 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

Hundreds of South Africans and others in the southern African region are eager to join the Ukrainian foreign legion that the country's President, Volodymyr Zelensky, is establishing for volunteers who wish to help Ukraine fight the Russian invaders.

Ukraine's ambassador to South Africa, Liubov Abravitova, told the Cape Town Press Club on Friday that anyone who wanted to join Ukraine's fight against Russia was welcome. She added that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's idea was not new as France already had a foreign legion.

The ambassador said her embassy in Pretoria, and she personally, had received "hundreds" of requests from would-be fighters.

"Of course, first of all, I say, 'You can help by volunteering with humanitarian work, you can help with finance.' But they say, 'We want to fight.' "

However, she had to tell these would-be volunteers to be patient while she awaited a legal opinion from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation on the legality of this recruitment.

She is also seeking the opinions of the nine other states in southern Africa to which the Ukraine embassy in Pretoria is accredited, as each country had regulations on such recruitment. She said they had received requests from people from...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X