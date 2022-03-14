Zimbabwe: President Mnangagwa Presides Over Zimbabwe National Day

14 March 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Africa Moyo

Dubai — President Mnangagwa has addressed delegates as part of activities to mark Zimbabwe's National Day at the ongoing Expo 2020 Dubai.

In his address, President Mnangagwa said the expo has provided Zimbabwe a platform to forge and foster strategic partnerships in various spheres of cooperation.

He also thanked the United Arab Emirates for supporting Zimbabwe during its time of dire need in 2019 when the eastern parts of the country were hit by Cyclone Idai.

The President invited the world to consider investing in Zimbabwe, given its vast resources.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the UAE, said trade between Zimbabwe his country were on the rise and efforts would be invested in ensuring such relations were maintained.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X