Zimbabwe: Grassroots Cricket Set to Launch 'Cricket 4 Hope'

14 March 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Eddie Chikamhi

CHARITY organisation Grassroots Cricket are set to launch a new programme dubbed "Cricket 4 Hope" in Harare this Monday evening.

The programme, which seeks to empower disadvantaged children through cricket, will be rolled out with support from one of Zimbabwe's largest mobile network operators - Econet Wireless Zimbabwe - and the Australian Embassy.

The launch is expected to be graced by Australian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Bronte Moules, Zimbabwe Cricket chairman, Tavengwa Mukuhlani, and officials from the sponsors, Econet Wireless.

Grassroots Cricket is a Zimbabwean non-profit organisation run from Australia. They harness the power of cricket to help transform young lives in vulnerable communities of Zimbabwe by providing life coaches, life skills and essential support.

The organisation is targeting to reach out to 15 000 boys and girls aged between five and 19 years, by 2023, and use cricket as a means to positively engage young people in promoting good health and education.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X