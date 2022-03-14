Zimbabwe: Military Academy Students Tour Afrochine Smelting Plant

14 March 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

The Zimbabwe Military Academy students have toured Chinese-owned ferrochrome producer, Afrochine Pvt Ltd smelting plant in Selous, Chegutu.

The students from the 35th intake, are drawn from Zimbabwe and neighbouring Zambia, South Africa and eSwatini.

Afrochine's public and liason manager Mr Pardon Kufakunesu said the company was honoured to host the students.

"The economy is among the key security areas of any nation and our security forces must have an understanding of our operations that are aimed at supporting Vision 2030 and National Development Strategy 1 (NDS-1)," he said.

The China-Zimbabwe economic and bilateral engagements continue to help strengthen Zimbabwe's peaceful environment.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X