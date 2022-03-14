Namibia: Nust Hailed for Expanding Access

The Namibia University of Science and Technology has been commended for gradually expanding its range to provide access to quality education to more Namibians.

Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila officially opened the 2022 academic year and the Ohangwena campus last week at the Billy Mwaningange Rural Development Centre at Eembaxu outside Eenhana.

The campus has officially started offering classes this week with over 200 students doing various programmes, including in the fields of natural sciences, management sciences and vocational education and training.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said the establishment of this campus bears testimony to NUST's commitment to fill the human resources' needs in all parts of Namibia to ensure that the country can fully harness its human resources to optimise national development.

She noted that the government has been growing the tertiary education sector, making it more diverse, to offer Namibians many pathways to explore and chase their aspirations.

"We upgraded the Polytechnic of Namibia into a fully-fledged Namibia University of Science and Technology to create more specialised courses for students, and we are now building new campuses and expanding the range of their courses," she added.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila stressed that a university by extension works through its many programmes and services to propagate national key priorities such as poverty eradication, industrialisation and a reduction of income inequality, economic growth and wealth, and diversified employment creation as defined in the national development plans.

"Having recognised the challenges that rural-urban migration places on urban development, especially with respect to Windhoek, the establishment of satellite campuses can support services' expansion to rural areas and reduce the costs of access to higher education for communities," she continued.

She said the promotion of greater inclusion and access for rural communities, which the satellite campus brings, has the added benefit of creating new employment opportunities, while the establishment of more campuses is also intended to serve students who cannot travel far from home due to family responsibilities, job responsibilities and financial constraints, as well as to curb rural-urban migration.

Former President Hifikepunye Pohamba, who is the patron of the campus, thanked everyone who made positive contributions since a fundraising initiative in Eenhana last year.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He praised NUST for imparting knowledge and skills that made it possible for many people to play vital roles in the development of the country.

"Therefore, I call upon Namibians from all walks of life to continue supporting the campus towards the growth of this important institution of higher learning in the Ohangwena region - the NUST Eenhana campus," he beamed.

Also speaking at the event, Ohangwena governor Walde Ndevashiya said with the arrival of the NUST campus, he expects greater value-addition to solve socio-economic challenges which face the region.

"It is also my understanding that NUST will further bring about improved research methods in partnership with various regional stakeholders and other development partners that will serve the greater needs and interests of our young people," he added.

Ndevashiya said the higher education sector is indeed a natural partner to the knowledge-based economy.