South Africa: Suspension of Comair Operator Certificate a Precautionary Measure

14 March 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula, has been advised that the decision taken by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) to suspend the air operator certificate of Comair was a precautionary measure.

"The regulator took this decision independently, in line with its mandate to oversee aviation safety," the Ministry of Transport said.

This action follows a series of safety incidents, involving British Airways Comair and Kulula.com, which led the regulator to conduct a safety oversight inspection to determine compliance with the Civil Aviation Regulations.

"The regulator has advised the Minister that the decision follows a series of safety incidents for which Comair was expected to address. The safety issues identified by the regulator, which non-compliant with the regulations, led to its decision to suspend the operator's Air operator Certificate, effectively grounding the entire fleet," the Ministry said.

The Ministry has affirmed its commitment to ensuring compliance with aviation safety prescripts without fear, favour or prejudice.

"South Africa has an impeccable aviation safety record in so far as airline operations are concerned. This is due to our robust aviation safety regime and the vigilance SACAA exercises in ensuring full compliance by airlines," the Ministry said.

