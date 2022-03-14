South Africa: It's Orange-Overall Time in Free State As NPA Hunts Down and Prosecutes State Capture Corruption

analysis

A slew of corruption cases have either been successfully prosecuted or are in the process of being prosecuted in the province that became a byword for corruption under Jacob Zuma's presidency, the Free State.

Free State corruption cases.

There are currently eight such cases before court, involving the provincial departments of health, education, human settlements and agriculture. These include the "asbestos case" involving former Free State premier Ace Magashule, which is in the pre-trial phase and where a ruling in the civil application is expected soon on whether charges of fraud and corruption can proceed to a criminal trial.

Magashule and 15 other accused -- including former Mangaung mayor Olly Mlamleli, Blackhead Consulting, owned by Edwin Sodi, and five other companies -- face multiple charges over a R255-million contract that was awarded in 2014 to assess and remove asbestos housing material in the Free State.

The NPA is confident that the trial will proceed and that it has a strong case.

We are similarly confident in the other seven cases currently before court, some of which date back to 2009 -- which was a big year for alleged corruption in the Free State. Investigators and prosecutors can identify a marked...