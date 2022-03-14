Africa: Anti-Racism Week Kicks Off and Talk On Climate Change and Conflict in Africa

analysis

The Presidential Climate Commission will be hosting its second Just Transformation Framework community consultation in Lephalale, Limpopo on Tuesday. The Anti-Racism Network South Africa encourages all sectors of society to hold activations and discussion for Anti-Racism Week. On Saturday, 19 March, Constitution Hill's three-day Human Rights Festival will begin, offering a range of exhibitions and opportunities for dialogue.

Anti-Racism Week kicks off on Monday, 14 March. The Anti-Racism Network South Africa - currently coordinated by the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation and the Centre for Advancement of Non-Racialism and Democracy - is encouraging all sectors of society to get involved in the week and host self-initiated activities.

The 2022 theme for Anti-Racism Week is "UNITE and ACT against racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerances". It culminates in Human Rights Day and the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination on 21 March.

The Anti-Racism Network South Africa advocates for all South Africans to unite against racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerances. Suggested activities for the week include workplace discussion forums, school assemblies, community dialogues and sports tournaments dedicated to anti-racism.

"Activations can be small or large gatherings. The only request that we make...