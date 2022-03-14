Sierra Leone: DOFA Celebrates IWD With Aged Women, Provides Medical Service

The Dorwontony Organization for the Aged (DOFA), on Tuesday March 8, conducted medical examinations, medicure and pedicure makeups for aged women as a way of celebrating the International Women's Day.

DoFA, which was launched in October,2020, to cater for the welfare of the aged in the country, also provided food items to the women who were at the event.

Speaking during the event at the organization's office, Albert Street, Circular Road in Freetown, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DoFA, Doreen S. Barrie said they were for the aged and that they always want the aged in the country to be involved in every important celebration like the International Women's Day with the theme "Gender quality today for a sustainable tomorrow".

"You people are old now, but in your youth days you contributed immensely to the development of the country and to care for you now at this age is a matter of most. To care for those who once cared for us is one of the highest honours," she said.

She said they celebrated the day talking about mental health and breast cancer and also gave them the opportunity to narrate their stories and how they were able to raise their children.

She said what motivated her to cater for the welfare of the aged is that she was raised by her grandmother, and as a journalist she has come across lots of aged people which urged her to begin to advocate for them.

She said her organization wanted to ensure that there are better structures and better policies in place that promote and protect the aged in the country.

Also speaking, Waltona Cummings, a medical practitioner at the Compassionate Health and Wellness Clinic, who was there to conduct medical check-ups on the aged women, said it is a blessing to be old and called on the aged to look after the young girls and teach them the way of life

She said at old age they should engage their brains more so that they can keep their memories active and they should also try to interact with people frequently.

Dorwontony Organization for the Aged is a local non-governmental organization established in 2020. DOFA advocates for the rights and needs of elderly people and their dependents to contribute to their integral development.