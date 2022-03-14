Sierra Leone: DOFA Holds Funfair for the Aged

On 26 February 2022, Dorwotony Organization for the Aged held an indoor funfair for elderly persons at its Centre in Central Freetown.

The event was a remarkable one that attracted people from different walks of life. Unlike other events that the organization had hosted, Saturday's 'meet and greet' was exceptional, for it featured series of amusing sessions that comprised indoor gaming, arts, storytelling and dancing among others.

The sessions gave the aged an opportunity to throw challenge at one another and demonstrate individual prowess at what they could do best.

Whiles the aged men played 'draft game', women played ludo game, but later all came together for the story telling session.

The story telling session shifted focus, taking deeper reflections that resonate personal experiences. The moral lessons from stories told evoked oneness among the aged and reinforced a spirit that could keep loneliness away from the heart.

Nonetheless, when the events came to the end, Chief Executive Officer of DOFA, Doreen Barrie expressed delight over the outcomes of the events. She stated "we want to keep the aged active by occupying them with both physical and mental activities so they could develop positive attitudes during this point in their life. And this event just did that. Dorwontony Organization For the Aged will continue to give back to society by helping the aged to find a new purpose of their old age."

She thanked Africell, Fanta' s Kitchen and other sponsors for lending helping hands to support the Organization.