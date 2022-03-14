Zimbabwe: Copper Cable Thief Electrocuted, 2 Arrested

14 March 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Tendai Rupapa

Remains of a 50-year-old man believed to be a copper cable thief were recovered in Chegutu after he was electrocuted about three weeks ago while vandalising Zesa Holdings equipment with his accomplices.

Norman Ngarande's remains were found at Exwick Farm Plot 43 in Chegutu with some of the body parts which include a skull and some bones missing.

The body parts are suspected to have been eaten by dogs.

Two of his accomplices, Prince Amidu of house number P71 Pfupajena in Chegutu and Sunny Mupande (32) of Exwick Farm Plot 7 in Chegutu who were last seen with him have since been arrested.

When he went missing, Ngarande's relatives are reported to have not searched for him since he was also involved in illegal gold mining activities.

Police said they thought he had gone to search for gold ore at some mine shafts at Gadzema Mine.

Investigations revealed that on March 12, officials from Zesa Loss Control Unit received a report that there were some human bones scattered at the plot and they informed the police.

The following day, police went to the scene with the officials and discovered that a 50Kva Zesa cable had once been vandalized on October 6, 2019 and a report was made Chegutu Police (CR 96/10/19).

It was discovered that some cable thieves had dug around the poles and cut 12 metres of 25mm of copper earth wire.

They went on to cut a wooden pole and a stay wire slacked and got into contact with live a conductor and Ngarande was electrocuted.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X