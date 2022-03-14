Zimbabwe: Chatonzwa Leads Eagles to Fifty50 Challenge Crown

CHRISTABEL Chatonzwa played a magnificent innings as Alliance Health Eagles Women were crowned the 2021/22 Fifty50 Challenge cricket champions following a 167-run victory over Rhinos Women in the final at Old Hararians on Saturday.

The experienced national team all-rounder scored an unbeaten 108 runs as Eagles brought the curtain down to the women's limited-overs cricket competition in dominant fashion.

Eagles Women batted well to reach 258-7 in 50 overs after winning the toss before making light work of their opponents, who crashed to 91 all out in 36.3 overs, thanks largely to Mitchell Mavunga's 4/32 and Olinda Chare's 3/11.

After winning the toss, Chatonzwa was apparently unperturbed by the loss of her opening partner and captain Modester Mupachikwa for a duck as she went on to carry her willow with aplomb, blasting 14 fours on her way to 108 not out.

Kellies Ndlovu weighed in with 30 runs and Mavunga scored 21. Dana Ndiraya took 4/40 for Rhinos women while Nomatter Mutasa had 2-45.

Scorecard:

Alliance Health Eagles Women won by 167 runs

Alliance Health Eagles Women - 258-7 in 50 overs (Christabel Chatonzwa 108*, Kellies Ndlovu 30, Mitchell Mavunga 21; Dana Ndiraya 3/40, Nomatter Mutasa 2/45, Vimbai Kavava 1/35)

Rhinos Women - 91 all out in 36.3 overs (Mary-Anne Musonda 22, Ashley Ndiraya 9, Josephine Nkomo 9; Mitchell Mavunga 4/32, Olinda Chare 3/11, Precious Marange 1/16)