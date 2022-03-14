Zimbabwe: Zacc Officials Assaulted, 2 Police Constables Arrested Over Extortion

TWO police constables stationed at Warren Park Police Station in Harare appeared in court over the weekend on allegations of attacking Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) investigating officers, who wanted to arrest their colleague for attempting to extort US$220 from a commuter omnibus owner, who was illegally operating along Lytton Road in the capital.

Constables John Mapurisa and Blessing Tendai Joniso appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with defeating or obstructing the course of Justice.

They were not asked to plead to the charges.

The duo allegedly attacked ZACC officers, Welemu Adamu, Dambi Causemore and Musokeri Brian, who wanted to arrest Constable Larmeck Vimbai Matsa on allegations of attempting to extort US$220 from Vany Dzinodya.

Constable Matsa is separately charged with extortion.

ZACC investigating officers were armed with trap authority when they approached the three constables.

Mapurisa, Joniso and Matsa are in custody and expected to apply for bail this afternoon.