Zimbabwe: Goal Drought Worries Mapeza

FC PLATINUM coach Norman Mapeza is worried by the sudden goal drought for his team after the Castle Lager Premiership football champions fired blanks in the draw against Black Rhinos at the weekend.

Apparently, the Zvishavane side are struggling to capitalize on a good foundation in defence of their title. The team had a flying start this season and scored eight goals in their opening two matches played before the two-month festive season and AFCON break.

Since resumption, the side has played five games and scored only two goals. The marked handicap in front of goal has seen Mapeza's side winning only one game in five attempts since the restart.

On Saturday they showed promise by creating a number of chances with Nigel Makumbe and Panashe Mutimbanyoka a constant threat against Black Rhinos but their finishing was a big let-down.

"We were missing chances especially in the first half. We had so many opportunities and I think we could have wrapped up the game in the first half," said Mapeza.

"Again, we are creating opportunities but we are failing to score. It's half chances but I think we need to make use of those half chances.

"Second half, Rhinos, maybe could have snatched it in the last few minutes but we defended well. But like I said, it was those (missed) chances. Chances, chances, chances!" said Mapeza.

FC Platinum have dropped to sixth on the log standings with 12 points from seven games. They trail log leaders Manica Diamonds by four points.