Zimbabwe: Seven People Lose Cash, Cars and Property to Armed Robbers

Seven people lost over US$17 000 cash, cars and property worth over US$9 000 and R248 000 to armed robbers who ambushed them in separate incidents countrywide since last week.

Some of the property and cars have since been recovered.

In Chitungwiza, police are investigating a robbery incident which occurred at a house in Zengeza last Thursday at around 2.15am where two robbers armed with a black pistol and an iron bar broke into the house before holding hostage three people.

The robbers stole US$13 500 cash and various other property all valued at US$15 805.

Police in Norton are also investigating a robbery case which occurred last Wednesday at about 7pm where a 28-year-old motorist driving a purple Toyota Vits vehicle (AFT 5276) was robbed of the vehicle and other property all valued US$8 080 and $800.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said:

"The victim offered a lift to three people at Whitehouse in Harare destined for Norton before the suspects attacked him along the way."

In another case which occurred on March 10 at about 5am, a motorist driving an Iveco vehicle along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road lost property worth at R248 000 to five robbers after his vehicle developed a fault and he parked along the road at the 249 km-peg.

The robbers, who were armed with iron bars, suddenly emerged from a bush and attacked the motorist before they drove off the vehicle.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the vehicle was traced using a tracker and property worth R210 000 was recovered about 500m from the scene.

Meanwhile, police have urged the public to avoid using pirate taxis or mushika-shika vehicles after last Wednesday at around 8.30pm, two men lost US$4 403 cash, a 32-inch television set, a cellphone and various groceries to robbers.

The two had boarded an unidentified silver vehicle, which had four occupants at Simon Muzenda Street bus terminus destined for Mutare.

Along the way, the four suspects threatened the victims with knives while demanding cash and diverted the route into Chiremba Road before dumping them.

In Bulawayo, following the arrest of a suspected car thief, Ignatius Sounds Madzudzu (55) for a case of theft of a motor vehicle and the recovery of a Mazda B1600 vehicle last week in Bulawayo, police have recovered another car from him.

Police recovered another Mazda B1800 vehicle at the residence of Madzudzu's girlfriend in Mwenezi.

In an unrelated case, on March 9, detectives in Bulawayo acting on a tip, recovered a Toyota Hilux GD6 double cab reported to have been stolen on December 10, 2021 in South Africa, at Arlington Court in Ascot.

The vehicle was affixed with a Zimbabwe registration number plate AFS 5715.

Meanwhile, police are investigating a robbery case in which a 34-year-old man was robbed of a Toyota Raum vehicle (ACN 9479) after he was hired by four robbers from High Glen Shopping Centre in Harare on the pretext that they were going to MaStones Shopping Centre in Highfield.