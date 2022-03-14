Zimbabwe: Kamambo Has Case to Answer - Court

14 March 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

Harare regional magistrate Mrs Bianca Makwande today dismissed suspended Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) president Felton Kamambo's application for discharge at the close of State case saying evidence led during trial by the State shows that he has a case to answer.

In a ruling read on her behalf by regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje, Mrs Makwande said Kamambo needs to explain himself on allegations of bribing ZIFA councillors to vote him into the top seat during the December 2018 elections.

Kamambo is charged with bribery.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X