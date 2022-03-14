Namibia: Black Business Network Pays Courtesy Calls

14 March 2022
New Era (Windhoek)

The Black Business Leadership Network of Namibia (BBLNN), led by its president Irene Simeon-Kurtz, last week made courtesy calls to the GIPF and the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

At the GIPF, CEO David Nuyoma who was joined by the fund's investment team received the network.

The BBLNN president said the purpose of the visit was to discuss various matters of mutual concern, to formally introduce the network to GIPF and engage in discussions regarding, amongst others, listed and unlisted investments, investment asset allocation, inequality and the socio economic impact of projects currently funded by GIPF.

The BBLNN also made a courtesy visit to the NCCI where Simeon-Kurtz stated the network is not in competition with the NCCI, but would rather work together for a common goal.

