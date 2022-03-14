Uganda: Ham Clashes With Kabaka Over Kigo Land

City businessman Hamis Kiggundu has locked horns with the Kabaka of Buganda after allegedly obtaining a freehold title on Kabaka's official Mailo land.

According to an area schedule seen by this newspaper, the said land is situated on Block 273 in the names of the Kabaka of Buganda. In 2019, Kiggundu, through his front Nakibinge Kaggwa, allegedly fraudulently obtained a freehold title for land situated between Serena Hotel Kigo and Mirembe Villas.

The title was put under the names of Kiham Enterprises, where Kiggundu has a 99% stake and Nakibinge has 1%. On Friday, officials from Mengo led by the Kabaka Protection Unit halted the activities of Kiggundu and his accomplices after they had started grading and clearing a road leading to this land through a corridor that separates Serena Kigo and Mirembe Villas.

Nakibinge insisted that they were working with Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) to build a drainage channel up to the lake. When the kingdom tried to stop operations on the ground, Ham was seen on the site and denied any interest in the land but only said he had come to show moral support to his uncle, Nakibinge.

A very upbeat Nakibinge vowed to fight the Kabaka up to the very end.

"I am not scared of anyone or any propaganda. If I managed to displace over 35,000 people from Owino market, then this is a very small matter for me," he said.

Although these were stopped, they continued working last Saturday night and the soil they were dumping led to the collapse of the wall fence of Mirembe Villas. According to Nakibinge, they want to use this road to access their land which measures over 140 acres on the shores of Lake Victoria.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nakibinge says they have already obtained certificates from National Environment Management Authority allowing them to utilize this swamp for recreational purposes

"We have a big vision for this place and no one can stop us. We will even take that land which is being used as a shooting range," Nakibinge said.

In April 2020, President Museveni tasked RDC to effect the immediate eviction of encroachers on lake shores, river banks and forest reserves. He also tasked them to dismiss all parish and sub-county chiefs on whose watch people had encroached these protected areas.

On Friday, March 11, Buganda Land Board (BLB) CEO Simon Kabogoza wrote to Kampala Metropolitan commander warning him of Ham's activities and using police to protect him.

He also wrote to UNRA warning them against working with Ham because he is not the legal owner of this land. The process of cancelling Ham's titles has already started.

Related Stories

2022-03-07 - Museveni bans land evictions without RDC's consent

2022-03-13 - Naguru land: power struggle in State House, Lands renders KCCA helpless

2022-03-08 - Nakawa-Naguru land bonanza must end