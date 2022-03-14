Gambia: Wabsa Holds Annual General Meeting

The West African Bird Study Association (WABSA) recently held their 4th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Department of Parks and Wildlife Management (DPWM) conference hall in Abuko.

Lamin Jobarteh, Executive Director of WABSA hailed his organization's members for their steadfastness in making sure they implement their programs successfully in the country.

Omar Sanyang, Executive Director of Smile for Life - The Gambia thanked WABSA members for the initiative he said will further cement environmental institutions together to partner and ensure sustainable deliverable conservations activities in The Gambia.

Michael Bode Agunbiade, an intern from Brandenburg Technical University, Germany currently working on his PhD thesis which is poised to quantify ecosystems that are being provided in The Gambia, the first of its kind in the sub-region served as an observer during the AGM.

At the end of the AGM, the following people were elected to serve as executive members of the organization for the next two years: Solomon Jallow as president, Fatoumatta Kabba as vice president, Pa Jatta as secretary general, Mustapha Njie as assistant secretary general, Rose Davis as treasurer and Horija Jeng as assistant treasurer.

