Gambia: Gam Rock FC Stun Passamai FC in Gunjur Knockout

Gam Rock FC on Saturday defeated Passamai FC 1-0 in the on-going Gunjur 'nawetan' knockout competition played at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School Football Field.

The Passamai boys were unbeaten in Gunjur summer biggest football jamboree prior to their match with Gam Rock FC, who finished fourth-place in Group D of the Coastal Town wet season biggest football festivity.

Gam Rock FC scored goal in the match without Passamai FC replying to progress to the second round of Gunjur knockout competition.

The defeat saw Passamai FC out and will now switch their attention to the league competition.

Meanwhile, The Pub FC hammered Kombo Real Estate FC 4-0 to sail to the second round of Gunjur knockout competition.

Kamaso campaign team states reasons for aspiring GFF presidency

Young Africans, Immigration share points in 2nd Division