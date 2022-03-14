Gambia: Gam Rock FC Stun Passamai FC in Gunjur Knockout

14 March 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Gam Rock FC on Saturday defeated Passamai FC 1-0 in the on-going Gunjur 'nawetan' knockout competition played at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School Football Field.

The Passamai boys were unbeaten in Gunjur summer biggest football jamboree prior to their match with Gam Rock FC, who finished fourth-place in Group D of the Coastal Town wet season biggest football festivity.

Gam Rock FC scored goal in the match without Passamai FC replying to progress to the second round of Gunjur knockout competition.

The defeat saw Passamai FC out and will now switch their attention to the league competition.

Meanwhile, The Pub FC hammered Kombo Real Estate FC 4-0 to sail to the second round of Gunjur knockout competition.

Kamaso campaign team states reasons for aspiring GFF presidency

Young Africans, Immigration share points in 2nd Division

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X