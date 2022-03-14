Gambia: 7 NPP Candidates Submit Credentials At Brikama IEC Office

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) Regional Head Office at Brikama on Thursday received credential documents from 7 candidates of the National People's Party (NPP) from various constituencies.

Among those that cross carpeted from United Democratic Party (UDP) and seeking re-election as NPP candidates are Hon. Saikouba Jarju for Busumbala constituency , Hon. Baba Gelleh Jallow for Sannehmentereng constituency and Hon Abdoulie Ceesay for Old Yundum constituency. They all had the nominations approved to contest the 9th April parliamentary elections.

Hon. Baba Galleh Jallow aspirant for Sannehmentereng constituency told members of the media shortly after submitting his documents highlighted his achievements and plans for the constituency when re-elected.

He pointed out that among his plans includes youth empowerment, provision of public facilities. He was quick to add that it is not their duties to provide such but he will ensure Government provides his constituency with public facilities which include good roads and markets.

Hon. Saikouba Jarju said he is seeking re-election to continue the numerous development projects he started at his constituency as well as continue to scrutinize Government to the best interest of his people.

Abdoulie Ceesay, candidate for Old Yundum constituency has pointed out is achievements over the years, saying when re-elected he will continue to represent all his people irrespective of their political affiliations, religion, tribe or community.

