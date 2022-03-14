Gambia: Gff Aspiring President Intends to Restore Confidence in Gambia Football

Sadibou Kamaso, aspiring candidate for The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) presidency has stated that he intended to restore confidence in the governance of Gambian football when election as president during the forthcoming congress.

Mr. Kamaso made these remarks during the launch of his campaign and manifesto dubbed: 'The Starting XI' ahead of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) elections.

The launch, which was graced by Mr. Sadibou Kamaso campaign team and supporters was held at the B.O. Semega Janneh hall in Serekunda on Saturday.

Sadibou Kamaso, who is so far the only candidate vying to unseat the incumbent, Lamin Kaba Bajo came with a slogan of #restore confidence, with the vision to uplift and preserve a pre-eminent standard of football in The Gambia, place The Gambia football governing body on a pedestal for technical, structural and financial self-sustenance.

The mission of Mr. Kamaso and his team is #restore confidence to stimulate interest and passion for an increased stakeholder participation in order to bring football and its benefits to the doorstep of every Gambian.

The starting XI of team Sadibou Kamaso includes: Improve and accountable governance; league development and professionalization; grassroots football regularization and development; sustainable infrastructural development; income generation, resource mobilization and management; women's football development and advancement; constitutional reform; capacity development; proficient and productive administration; medical fund and player's welfare; and corporate responsibility.

Sadibou Kamaso on his manifesto promised to increase league prize money to D1.5 million for the winner, D750, 000 for the runners up and D500, 000 for the third position.

He also aims to increase the FF Cup prize money to D1 million for the winner and D500, 000 for the runners up.

"The #restore confidence team is a true pro-people group of football administrators with a clear and principled agenda of ensuring the safety and prosperity of football and all its stakeholders in The Gambia. It composed of seasoned football administrators and technicians whose primary objective is to re-establish the fiduciary relationship amongst football stakeholders through our "Restore confidence" mantra," said aspiring candidate Mr. Kamaso.

According to him, they intend to transform The Gambia Football Federation governance and mindset of all stakeholders with substantial focus on improving organizational effectiveness, development and accountability.

"It is a fact that The Gambia Football Federation has endured a considerable erosion of confidence from the football family, stakeholders, and public in the governance of the most-watched and followed sport in The Gambia over the past four years."

This, he said, is the strong opinion of distinguished stakeholders and football enthusiasts which could be attributed to different factors that need urgent attention to better the current undesired status quo in the country's football.

"My team and I believe that this is the best opportune moment for us to make a positive change and we have identified four key areas that require urgent attention and these include: the re-branding and remodeling of the GFF institution; infrastructural development of international standards across The Gambia; tangible substantial improvement in the GFF general stakeholders relations; and judicious generation and management of resources."

As GFF president, he said he and his team's primary objective is not only to turn things around but to bring back life to the game and to ensure that our game gets rid of any delinquency.

Alieu Saidy, president of Wallidan FC said his involvement in the group came with the belief that Gambia football is stagnant and not is moving in the right direction.

"With this group, I think we can take football to another level. Our campaign and vision for football is not about politics and finger pointing but instead to give vision for stakeholders, fans and football lovers on what we could do and where we can take the echelons of football to the next level."

Mass Axi Gai, former minister of Youth and Sports said he isn't in the camp for position but for the love and passion for football and its development.

Retired General Lang Tombong Tamba, 3rd Vice President of the current GFF executive, who endorsed Mr. Kamaso's camp, said that he's confident that Sadibou can be trusted to carry the of affairs of Gambian football to a higher heights.

Abdoulie Bass, former Samger player said he endorsed Sadibou Kamaso's camp because of players, noting that everybody knows that Gambian football is not moving. He called for change during the August GFF elections.

Abdoukarim Sey, the West Coast Region Football Association president, said that he also endorsed Sadibou Kamaso because he worked with him before and knows him to be someone transparent, productive and has qualities to develop Gambian football.

