Gambia: Japan Boosts Gambia's Health Sector

The Japanese Embassy in The Gambia and Batch Diagnostic Laboratory Gynae and Clinical Services Charity, have signed a Grant Contract under the Japanese Grant Assistance of Grass Roots Human Security Projects which is designed to promote human security in developing countries by funding development projects led by community based initiatives and non-profit organisations and solving different socio-economic issues.

The grant was signed by Nakajima Daisuke, the Counselor and Deputy Chief of Mission of Japan to the Republic of The Gambia and Alieu Jallow, president of Batch Diagnostic Laboratory Gynae and Clinical Services Charity.

The grant, amounting to 76,995 euros would be used for the implementation of the "The Project for supplying diagnostic and medical equipment " by purchasing medical equipment such as intensive care unit patient bed, blood warmer and ventilators, defibrillator, patient monitor standard parameter, central monitoring station, syringe and infusion pumps etc.

Accurate diagnostic, appropriate patient management and effective, affordable and functional laboratory services are crucial in providing quality health service for all. The Government of Japan decided to finance this project since The Gambia has a weak health system without enough advanced equipment to meet the healthcare needs of the population.

The project aims at securing improved medical environment and service to the local people in The Gambia, especially for the poor who can't afford travelling abroad for serious health cases. After the completion of the project, the new equipment would allow the clinic to receive more patients and provide inpatient services.

The TICAD process by which Japan has promoted Africa's development focuses in particular on a resilient health system for high quality of life, and the Japanese Government commits to promoting its cooperation for the reinforcement of health system.

'Gambia perceived as a transit point for human trafficking'

Gambia among 8 cheapest African countries for expatriates