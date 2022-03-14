Tanzania's Internet Users Reach 30million

14 March 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

The number of internet service users in Tanzania reached 30million in February 2022 from 28million last year, according to the latest figure released by the Information and Communication Minister in Dar es Salaam on Monday.

Nape Nnauye, the Minister told reporters in Dar es Salaam while highlighting the Ministry's performance during one year of President Samia Suluhu Hassan's administration.

Nnauye said the number of telecommunications service providers have also reached 23 compared to 19 in March 2021.

He said during the same period, the number of registered telephone lines increased from 51.2million to 55.4million while the number of cash accounts through mobile phones increased from 27.3million to 32.7million

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X