Tanzania's Internet Users Reach 30million

The number of internet service users in Tanzania reached 30million in February 2022 from 28million last year, according to the latest figure released by the Information and Communication Minister in Dar es Salaam on Monday.

Nape Nnauye, the Minister told reporters in Dar es Salaam while highlighting the Ministry's performance during one year of President Samia Suluhu Hassan's administration.

Nnauye said the number of telecommunications service providers have also reached 23 compared to 19 in March 2021.

He said during the same period, the number of registered telephone lines increased from 51.2million to 55.4million while the number of cash accounts through mobile phones increased from 27.3million to 32.7million