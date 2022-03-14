Tanzania: Samia At One - Youths Get 20bn/ - Boost

PRIME Minister's Office, Labour, Employment, Youth and Disabled has recorded tremendous achievement in the past one year under the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan including issuing 20.3bn/- for youth economic empowerment.

Speaking during a press conference to highlight the achievement scored by President Samia in her one year term in office, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, (Labour, Employment, Youth and Disabled), Prof Joyce Ndalichako said through economic empowerment funds, the government issued the funds, which among others, aimed at addressing youth employment challenges.

She said during that period, the funds were issued to 4,035 youth groups with a total of 45,373 members, with the aim of supporting them to create self-employment opportunities and economic empowerment.

Moreover, Prof Ndalichako said the government has come up with the guidelines to facilitate the youth initiate projects, especially by securing soft loans through the Youth Development Fund with the ultimate goal of also equipping them with skills and knowledge.

To walk the talk, the government in the past one year has injected additional capital to the Youth Development Fund from 6.1bn/- during the corresponding period to 7.123bn/-.

She said President Samia has made it clear that youth, among others, should be empowered, so that they become employed as it has been stated in the ruling party 2029-2025 election manifesto.

Furthermore, she said, the sixth phase government has paid keen interest in youth skills development and apprecentship programmes, so that they become accommodated and make them become productive, and hence, improve their socio-economic welfares.

Equally, during her reign, the scope of skills development training has risen from 10,113 people in March 2021 to 22,889 as of this March and the training centres increased from 17 to 72 in Mainland regions.

Prof Ndalichako said youth engagement in agriculture has been very impressing with special focus to greenhouse investment. She said the government has set up 36 greenhouses projects in Arusha, Dar es Salaam, Coast, Tabora and Singida regions and 720 youth were trained on construction of the greenhouses.

In order to plan accordingly, she said, the government carried out a survey on status of labour force in the country in which the findings, indicated that a total of 25.9 million people are the productive workforce. Out of the number, she said 14.2 million are the youth.

She said in the formal and informal employment the youth stands at 87 per cent with agriculture being the major employer, followed by service delivery and industrial sector coming third.

In having a level playing field, President Samia has considered the needs for the persons with disabilities, saying of the 68bn/- from the ten per cent share of the councils to youth, women and person with disabilities, in 2021/22, the group enjoyed the 1.94bn/-.

The government also disbursed 2.9bn/- in the past one year for renovation and rehabilitation of five technical and vocational colleges for the persons with disabilities. Prof Ndalichako said in the coming financial year the government plans to construct two new centres.

She further said that in ensuring pensioners get their retirement on time, President Samia in her one year term in office approved payment of 2.17tri/- in treasury bills and bond to offset part of the 4.6tri/- debt to the pension funds.

Prof Ndalichako said the president pledged for continued setting conducive environment for investors as well as taking into account the workers welfare.

In another development, the minister announced that the Uhuru Torch race will be inaugurated in April 2 in Njombe Region under the theme 'Promoting Public Participation in the National Census.'