Tanzania: PM - Dadps Backbone of Agri Transformation

TANZANIA has made a great stride in the drive to accelerate agricultural transforms by formulating, developing and implementing District Agricultural Development Plans (DADPs).

Making the revelation recently in Dodoma, Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa, further said proper implementation of the DADPs will bring a lasting solution to many challenges that have been adversely affecting the agriculture sector- which primarily comprises crop growers, livestock keepers, pastoralists and fisherfolks in Tanzania.

Mr Majaliwa noted that the plans would also catalyze greater industrialization through the forward and backward linkages between agriculture and other industries relying on it for raw materials.

Elaborating, he noted that the launch of the DADPs for 30 Local Government Authorities (LGAs) was the beginning of a new vision that would see preparations of the district level strategies and implementation in all the regions in the country.

The premier hailed the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) for facilitating the preparation of the 30 DADPs, and asked the organization to consider supporting a similar effort to cover all 154 councils in the country.

Equally, he noted that the DADPs are tools for implementing phase two of the Agriculture Sector Development Programme (ASDP II) in the LGAs, because they consider local contexts, opportunities, and challenges within a particular district.

ASDP II guiding principle is for the agricultural development resources to be devolved to the grassroots.

With financial support from AGRA, the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG) to work with 30 LGAs spread out in 12 regions to prepare the 30 DADPs.

AGRA Vice -President, Policy and State Capability, Dr Apollos Nwafor, promised that the organization would continue supporting Tanzania to ensure profitable returns for smallholder farmers as envisioned in ASDP II.

On his part, the Minister of State in President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, Mr Innocent Bashungwa, directed local government authorities to ensure smooth implementation of the DADPs in their areas.

Deputy Minister for Agriculture, Mr Anthony Mavunde, said Tanzania has taken steps to strengthen agriculture, including plans to raise food self-sufficiency to 136 per cent.

The Minister of Livestock and Fisheries, Mr Mashimba Ndaki, said that DADPs take agriculture's broader context, including fishing and livestock.

"Implementation of DADPs will help livestock keepers and fishermen to increase their earnings considerably," he noted.

AGRA Tanzania Country Manager, Mr Vianey Rweyendela, explained that implementation period for the 30 DADPs is between 2021 and 2026, noting that the plans will set out agriculture priorities at the district levels to leverage the agricultural sector's growth.

Mr Rweyendela thanked PO-RALG and the Agricultural Sector Line Ministries (ASLMs), the Prime Minister Office, and all the 30 local government authorities for the commendable support to kilimo tija (solution-based agriculture).

"The DADPs will catalyze the implementation of ASDPII and hence the inclusive agricultural transformation in the local government authorities,' he said.

The local government authorities are implementing DADPs with support from the PO-RALG and ASLMs, which includes the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries Development, among others.

The PO-RALG and the local government authorities used a participatory method involving public, private, and other value chain actors in the LGAs in the preparation of the district agricultural development plans.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

An initiative by AGRA known as, "Strengthening Coordination of ASDPII in the Local Government Authorities," better known by its acronym as SCALGA project supported the development of DADPs.

SCALGA also supported formation of agricultural stakeholder platforms to strengthen coordination of ASDP II implementation in the local government authorities.

The 30 DADPs will be implemented in local government authorities in Kagera, Kigoma, Katavi, Rukwa and Ruvuma regions in addition to Njombe, Iringa, Manyara, Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Simiyu and Tanga regions.

Established in 2006, AGRA is an African-led and Africa-based institution that puts smallholder farmers at the center of the continent's growing economy by transforming agriculture from a solitary struggle to survive into farming as a business that sustains livelihoods.