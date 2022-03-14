Tanzania: Govt to Spend 170bn/ - in Broadband Connectivity

14 March 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

THE government plans to spend over 170bn/- to expand the national broadband connectivity as it seeks to bridge the digital divide gap.

Minister of Information, Communication and Information Technology, Nape Nnauye detailed in Dar es Salaam on Monday his ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO) to also allow TTCL to use its infrastructures.

"The move has reduced the cost and subsequently accelerated implementation of the project," he said. According to the minister a total of 1,880 Kilometers were to be built but due to the new agreement 4,442 km will be built in 23 districts in the country.

The new plan will enable 66 districts to have access to the national fiber optic cable. Between March 2021 and March 2022 a total of 409 kilometers have been built, an equivalent to 55 per cent of the target to construct 15,000 kilometers by 2025.

"We have also completed the rehabilitation of 105 kilometers of the fiber between

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X