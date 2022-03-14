Tanzania: Govt to Spend 170bn/ - in Broadband Connectivity

THE government plans to spend over 170bn/- to expand the national broadband connectivity as it seeks to bridge the digital divide gap.

Minister of Information, Communication and Information Technology, Nape Nnauye detailed in Dar es Salaam on Monday his ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO) to also allow TTCL to use its infrastructures.

"The move has reduced the cost and subsequently accelerated implementation of the project," he said. According to the minister a total of 1,880 Kilometers were to be built but due to the new agreement 4,442 km will be built in 23 districts in the country.

The new plan will enable 66 districts to have access to the national fiber optic cable. Between March 2021 and March 2022 a total of 409 kilometers have been built, an equivalent to 55 per cent of the target to construct 15,000 kilometers by 2025.

"We have also completed the rehabilitation of 105 kilometers of the fiber between