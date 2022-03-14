Tanzania: Number of Radio, TV and Newspapers Sees a Steady Growth in Tanzania

THE number of radio stations in the country has increased to 210 from 119 in the last one year of President Samia Suluhu Hassan's administration, the government said on Monday.

Minister of Information, Communication and Information Technology Nape Nnauye said in Dar es Salaam attributing the government's 1.6bn/- investment in the communication sector.

On television, the Minister said the number of stations increased to 56 from 44 or an equivalent of 27.3 per cent. He also said the number of cable television also increased from 37 to 59 which is an increase of 59.5 percent.

However, the minister said that as the government is putting more efforts in investing in the sector, the number of newspapers also experienced growth from 270 to 284 newspapers which is an increase of 5.2 per cent.

He added that the number of newspapers that have increased in the country includes the newspapers that were recently reinstated by the government.

On February 10 this year, the Minister lifted the ban on four newspapers namely, Mwanahalisi, Mawio, Mseto, and Tanzania Daima that was imposed in 2017.

On the other hand, he said that the government is determined to create friendly environments for online content with the aim of creating more employment opportunities for youth.

He said within a year the number of online radio, blogs and television in the country has increased from 552 to 663 equal to 20.1 per cent.

"Blogs have increased from 134 to 148 which is 10.4 percent, online radios from 25 to 27 an increase of 8.0 per cent, and Online Platforms from 9 to 10 equal to 11.1 per cent".