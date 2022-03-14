Tanzania: Samia Earns Plaudit in Kiswahili Promotion

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan's one year in office has continued to record success in the use of Kiswahili language in the international arena with Tanzania hosting the 2nd Congress of World's Swahili services in Arusha starting today.

Speaking in a telephone interview with 'Daily News' from Arusha, a language researcher at the National Swahili Council (Bakita), Mr Ambrose Mghanga, said President Samia does not only cherish the language, but she is proficient in it.

"She also criticizes those who make blunder in using Kiswahili and at the same time instructs on proper use of the language," the researcher commented.

Mr Mghanga cited the case when President Samia addressed the Kenyan Parliament in May last year in which, where she told the parliamentarians that she admired their Kiswahili dialect, but at the same time, challenged them on some of the terminologies used in that country.

Elaborating, the researcher mentioned some success in promoting the language during President Samia's past one-year reign as the African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government adopting to use it as one of the bloc's official working languages following a request from Tanzania.

Representing President Samia at the meeting, the Vice-President Dr Philip Mpango told the members that Kiswahili is one of the most widely spoken languages in Africa with about 100 million people within and outside the continent using it.

"Kiswahili is already in use in various communities including the East African Community (EAC), the Southern African Development Community (SADC) as well as a teaching language in many African countries," Dr Mpango pointed out.

The 16th Heads of State and Government Summit of SADC held in Tanzania in 2019 adopted Kiswahili as its fourth official language. Other SADC official languages are English, Portuguese and French.

Kiswahili is gaining prominence worldwide with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) declaring July 7th as the World Kiswahili Language Day.

Meanwhile, Vice-President Philip Mpango is expected to grace the second congress of World's Swahili services to be held in Arusha as from today to Friday, this week.

Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Sports, Mr Said Yakubu, said the congress will bring together journalists from international media outlets that use Kiswahili language.

"The congress will look at the way Kiswahili is being used in their work, challenges they are facing and the way forward on addressing the setbacks," he said.

He said so far, a total of 45 local radio stations, 15 international radio stations and 13 television stations have confirmed their participation in the congress.

According to him, two foreign TV stations have also confirmed their participation in the congress. The congress will also be attended by lecturers from 20 colleges from Tanzania, five printing presses, famous individuals from 16 countries as well as 200 students from universities in Arusha.

"A list of participants includes those who are using Kiswahili language in their daily activities from abroad, Swahili gurus, as well as institutions that are sponsoring development of this language," he said.

Dr Mpango further said that the congress will also look at the efforts by media outlets in promoting Swahili language in the world.

For her part, the Executive Secretary of the National Swahili Council (Bakita), Ms Consolata Mushi said the congress will be carried along with the launch of their edition of a Swahili Dictionary as well as online teaching system.

