Nigeria: Finally, Nigerian Govt Hands Over Houses to Winners of 1994 African Cup of Nations

The federal government has fulfilled its promise of allocating houses in the preferred state of choice to winners of the 1994 African Cup of Nations, saying it is better late than never.

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, at the official commissioning of the Housing Project under the National Housing Programme (NHP) Phase 1 in Abere, Osun State, said the players can pick up the keys to their houses at their preferred states.

The President who was represented by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, stated that the motive of the federal government was beyond improving the human condition of living through the housing projects, but it also provide an opportunity to fulfil the pledge it made.

"But there is more to our message of change and improving the human condition in these housing projects.

"They make possible, that which had seemed impossible. It provides an opportunity to remember our heroes, the valiant Super Eagles, to whom our country made a promise of providing housing for winning the 1994 African Cup of Nations, which has remained unfulfilled before now.

"On behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, it is a great honour for me to redeem the promise Nigeria made to these patriotic Nigerians, even if belatedly.

"Any one of them can pick houses from any of the 36 states.

"I invite you to pick from that which is being commissioned today.

"As the saying goes, it is better late than never and I have approved allocation to redeem the outstanding allocation to 22 members of the Super Eagles in National Housing Estate located in their state of choice, and their keys and title documents will be handed over at the commissioning in their state while the remainder of the housing is allocated to willing members of the public," the President stated.

The Housing Project commissioned under the National Housing Programme (NHP) Phase 1 in Abere, Osun State

President Buhari stated that his administration was committed to improving the conditions of the mass of the Nigerian people with her programmes and policies.

"The Micro, Small and Medium-size businesses that drive our economy were the ones who won the contracts to build these houses.

"Not only did their successful bids offer an opportunity for these companies and their employees, through them, we have unleashed a value chain of economic activities that improved the conditions of the mass of Nigerian people.

"They engaged suppliers who benefit from sub-contracts for the supply of building materials from sand to cement, roofing and plumbing material to doors and electrical fitting.

"In the process, Nigerians at the bottom of the pyramid such as artisans, builders, skilled and unskilled workers and food vendors were not left out of this economic value chain.

"These are some of the people our country remains committed to moving towards prosperity and away from poverty and we are already reaching them by providing opportunities for employment for those who were hitherto unemployed," the President stated.

In his welcome address, the Zonal Director (South West) National Housing Programme, Dr M.K. Muhammed, noted that the land the project was built on was donated by the Minister of Interior when he was governor in the state.

"The National Housing Project is promoting local content in line with the Executive Orders 3 and 5.

"The use of available local building materials in the National Housing a programme (NHP) has stimulated the economy through the production and use of the materials," the zonal coordinator stated.

The project commissioned on Monday consists of 72-units of the housing, comprising 24-units in a condominium (1 bedroom-4, 2bedroom-16, 3 bedroom-4), 28-units 2 (Two) Bedrooms and 20-units 3 (Three) Bedroom bungalows.