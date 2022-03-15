Nigeria: U.S. Hails EFCC Over Arrest of Nigerian On FBI Wanted List

The U.S government says justice is a mutual priority between it and Nigeria.

The U.S Government has congratulated Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) for arresting a Nigerian man who had been on the wanted list of the U.S Federal Bureau of Intelligence for alleged $100 million wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft.

The EFCC, in a statement on Monday, announced the arrest of the man, Osondu Victor Igwilo, at a studio in the Sangotedo area of Lagos, Nigeria's South-west.

Mr Igwilo, 42, was arrested on March 11, alongside Okafor Nnamdi Chris, Nwodu Uchenna Emmanuel and John Anazo Achukwu, according to the EFCC.

The anti-graft agency said Mr Igwilo has been on the FBI watch list since 2018.

"Before their arrest, Igwilo and his accomplices had allegedly been involved in an advance-fee scheme that involved false promises of investment funding by individuals who impersonated some United States of America, USA, bank officials in person and via the internet," the anti-corruption agency said.

"Investigation revealed that those who fell victims of the suspects' criminal activities were asked to make certain payments before they could receive their funding.

"It was also revealed that proceeds of the scheme were allegedly laundered through U.S. bank accounts and diverted back to the alleged perpetrators in Nigeria.

"Consequently, Igwilo was placed on the FBI watch list, following a criminal complaint filed against him in the United States District Court, Houston, Texas in December 2016," the statement added.

Five houses located in choice areas of Lagos have been recovered from Mr Igwilo, EFCC said.

"The suspects will soon be charged to court," it said.

U.S government congratulates EFCC

The U.S Mission in Nigeria issued a congratulatory statement to the EFCC immediately the anti-corruption agency announced the arrest of Mr Igwilo.

"With Justice as our mutual priority, we congratulate @officialEFCC for partnering with the @FBI & arresting long-time wanted suspect Igwilo for fraud conspiracy, money laundering and aggravated identity theft," the U.S Mission said in a Twitter post, Monday.