Mali: Video Emerges Showing Kidnapped French Journalist Olivier Dubois

14 March 2022
Radio France Internationale

A video has emerged of the French journalist Olivier Dubois who has been held hostage since April 2021.

Dubois, 47, was seized while on an assignment in Gao in northern Mali by the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims,

During the 69-second clip, Dubois appears alone on the screen, wearing a blue shawl and seems in good health.

He addresses all his relatives and says that he hears their messages which are broadcast on RFI.

The video - which has not been authenticated - is believed to have been recorded after 8 January.

It is the first contact from Dubois since May 2021.

Malian and French authorities have not commented on the video

"It's been months since we asked for a new proof of life," said Dubois' sister Canèle. "It has finally arrived. For us, it is really a great joy."

French President Emmanuel Macron said in January that Dubois had not been forgotten.

"Our diplomatic teams, our military and the competent services are working tirelessly to obtain his release," he said.

In the video, Dubois says a photo of his children has reached him and he called on the French government to try and secure his release.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X