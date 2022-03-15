Mali: Video Emerges Showing Kidnapped French Journalist Olivier Dubois

A video has emerged of the French journalist Olivier Dubois who has been held hostage since April 2021.

Dubois, 47, was seized while on an assignment in Gao in northern Mali by the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims,

During the 69-second clip, Dubois appears alone on the screen, wearing a blue shawl and seems in good health.

He addresses all his relatives and says that he hears their messages which are broadcast on RFI.

The video - which has not been authenticated - is believed to have been recorded after 8 January.

It is the first contact from Dubois since May 2021.

Malian and French authorities have not commented on the video

"It's been months since we asked for a new proof of life," said Dubois' sister Canèle. "It has finally arrived. For us, it is really a great joy."

French President Emmanuel Macron said in January that Dubois had not been forgotten.

"Our diplomatic teams, our military and the competent services are working tirelessly to obtain his release," he said.

In the video, Dubois says a photo of his children has reached him and he called on the French government to try and secure his release.