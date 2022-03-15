Kenya: Super Olunga Scores as Al Duhail Beat Al Sadd to Make Amir Cup Final

Nairobi — Harambee Stars skipper Michael Olunga scored one goal and played a role in another as his Qatari Club Al Duhail beat League champions Al Sadd 3-2 to progress to the final of the Amir Cup on Monday evening.

The Kenyan forward who was just recently awarded as the league's top scorer having het the back of the net 24 times scored the second goal, in between Tunisian forward Ferjani Sassi's goals.

Duhail will now face Al Gharafa in the final for a chance to finish the season with silverware, having finished second in the league.

Duhail broke the deadlock in the 7th minute of the game when Sassi side-footed the ball into the net after a cross from the left was deflected to his path.

Olunga played a role in the goal as his pass out wide resulted into the cross.

However, Al Sadd who won the league title with Duhail finishing second equalized in the 33rd minute when Ghana skipper Andre Ayew scored with a rasping left footed shot after drifting in from the right into the edge of the box.

Kenyan striker Olunga however took Duhail back into the lead when he leaped to power home a header from inside the box off a cross from Edmilson on the left.

In the second half, Duhail were handed a numerical boost when Sadd were reduced to 10 men after Oedro Miguel was red carded in the 71st minute.

They made the most of the advantage and Sassi completed his brace in the 80th minute when he swept home from inside the box after Olunga's initial header from a corner ricocheted off an Al Sadd player.

Al Sadd drew a goal back at the stroke of 90 minutes when Algerian forward Baghdad Bounedjah thumped home a header, but Duhail held on for the win.