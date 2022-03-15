Kenya: Fuel Prices Up By Sh5 in Kenya

14 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — Kenya has reviewed its fuel prices by Sh5 in what is likely to push up the country's cost of living.

The new adjustment was announced Monday, in a monthly review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) that is done monthly.

Under the new prices, Super Petrol and Diesel will retail at Sh134.72 and Sh115.60 per litre respectively. Kerosene will remain unchanged at Sh103.54.

It is the first increase since November 2021, in what sources said is linked to the crisis between Ukraine and Russia.

The average landed cost of imported super petrol increased by 13.34 per cent from USD596.79 PER cubic metre in January 2022 to USD676.40 per cubic metre in February 2022; Diesel increased by 11.74 per cent from USD606.16 per cubic metre to USD677.31 per cubic metre.

The landing cost of kerosene also increased by 15.94 per cent from USD534.38 to USD619.57 per cubic metre.

According to EPRA, the government will utiluize the Petroleum Development Levy to cushion consumers from the otherwise high prices.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X