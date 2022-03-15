Kenya: Fuel Prices Up By Sh5 in Kenya

Nairobi — Kenya has reviewed its fuel prices by Sh5 in what is likely to push up the country's cost of living.

The new adjustment was announced Monday, in a monthly review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) that is done monthly.

Under the new prices, Super Petrol and Diesel will retail at Sh134.72 and Sh115.60 per litre respectively. Kerosene will remain unchanged at Sh103.54.

It is the first increase since November 2021, in what sources said is linked to the crisis between Ukraine and Russia.

The average landed cost of imported super petrol increased by 13.34 per cent from USD596.79 PER cubic metre in January 2022 to USD676.40 per cubic metre in February 2022; Diesel increased by 11.74 per cent from USD606.16 per cubic metre to USD677.31 per cubic metre.

The landing cost of kerosene also increased by 15.94 per cent from USD534.38 to USD619.57 per cubic metre.

According to EPRA, the government will utiluize the Petroleum Development Levy to cushion consumers from the otherwise high prices.