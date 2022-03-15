Kenya: 'No Name FC Crowned Winners of #KOT5Aside Football Extravaganza

Nairobi — No Name FC beat Wapakaji FC 1-0 on Saturday to clinch the #KOT5Aside football tourney at the Ligi Ndogo grounds in Nairobi and walked away with the Sh100,000 top prize money.

This year's tournament of the annual football extravaganza that brings together 'Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) was sponsored by one of Kenya's leading betting firm Odibets.

This year's event broight together a total of 24 teams.

Through their Odimtaani initiative, Odibets has been sponsoring talent at the grassroots level.

Odibets under their Odimtaani kitting programme has kitted more than 10,000 teams with football jerseys in the country in a bid to nurture untapped talent in the field of soccer.

Last year, the Kenya Amputee football team received a financial boost of Sh 1.5 million from the beeting firm after their dreams of participating in the 2022 Amputee Football World Cup qualifiers were almost shattered due to financial constraints.

Recently, a street juggler who went viral in Kenya for his impeccable skills, was appointed a brand ambassador for the besting firm.