Kenya: Nairobi GTC Makes Pledge to Go Green

In a recent feature, Capital Lifestyle shared a virtual tour of Nairobi GTC - East Africa's tallest office tower soaring at 184 metres over the rest of Nairobi. The virtual tour explored the avant-garde architectural style, the show office and various amenities that will soon be in the facility.

This being a huge development; An ultra-premium complex with an office tower, JW Marriott luxury 5-star hotel, an opulent apartment community and a boutique mall, Nairobi GTC has made a pledge to progressively clean up their carbon footprint through various sustainability measures.

No Plastic Straw Use

Nairobi GTC has made a pledge to be a free plastic straw zone. Tenants, partners and friends to GTC especially in the food and beverage industry are encouraged to seek suitable alternatives - paper straws, bamboo straws and metal straws.

"As we are all gathered today, we mark a great historical moment in spreading and creating awareness in protecting our wildlife which is one of the main sources of foreign revenue to our beautiful nation, Kenya. We encourage all our members present to seek other sustainable alternatives that are friendly to the environment. We will commemorate this noble cause by signing our pledges to no plastic straws on the terrace later on," said Rose Ndirangu the Lease Administrator at GTC Mall, speaking at the cocktail event.

Construction Materials

Nairobi GTC takes pride in sustainability measures that they have take from the onset of the development. This is through the use of sustainable construction materials used in the entire project.

Low-E coated Glass Technology

Low-E glass technology is a prominent feature vastly used in the development. This a double layer glass that reflects heat while letting light penetrate during hot seasons and retains heat during winter eliminating the need to have air conditioning.

The tower also utilises a breathable curtain wall in the Office Tower also eliminates the use of AC's. These key components not only save operational costs for the tenants but also create positive changes in preservation of our environment.