Kenya: Forest Road Sexual Assault Mastermind Arrested at Kenya-Tanzania Border

14 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — The prime suspect behind the Forest Road sexual assault incident on a female motorist a week ago has been arrested along the Kenya-Tanzania border.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Zachariah Nyaora Obadia "Sleuths from the elite Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau augmented by a section of detectives from Nairobi DCI Regional command, pounced on him as he tried to cross the border to Tanzania through a panya route."

The investigative agency states that the suspect who has been on the run since last week escaped their dragnet in Mukuru Kayaba, through a sewer duct.

It went on further to stated that since then, he has been engaging detectives in hide and seek games until his arrest.

"Using digital forensics, cybercrime experts at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory, had earlier placed the thug at the scene of the crime scientifically, before launching a manhunt for him."

The suspect was set to be transported to Nairobi to face charges.

