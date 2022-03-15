Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Weybo Irrigation Project Set to Benefit More Than 12, 000 Farmers

Addis Abeba — The Ministry of Irrigation and Lowlands said that the ongoing Irrigation Development Project being built on the Weybo River in Wolayta Zone, Southern Nations, Nationalities and People's Region (SNNPR) will benefit more than 12, 000 farmers in its environs.

Upon completion,the 2.44 billion Birr worth Weybo Irrigation Development Project has the potential to develop 3,429 hectares of land, the Ministry said. The project was launched in November last year and is expected to be completed within two to three years.

The project is being built in Wolayta Zone, Boloso Sore and Boloso Bombe Woredas and will directly and indirectly benefit farmers in four Kebeles in Boloso Sore Woreda and seven kebeles in Boloso Bombe Woreda.

According to the Ministry, the Weybo Irrigation Development Project has 660 meters length and 32.7 meters height as well as a water area covering 640 hectares of land with a storage capacity of holding 60 million cubic meters. In addition to agriculture, the area will be developed for tourist attraction and fishing activities.

The project is divided into two lots. The construction of the dam and related works will be done by Southern Water Works Construction Enterprise, whereas irrigation land preparation and construction works will be done by a joint venture between Cross Land Construction Private Limited Company and Oromia Construction Corporation, the Ministry further said. The project is overseen by the Southern Design and Supervision Enterprise.