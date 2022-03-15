Nigeria: 20 INEC's Recs to Go Before 2023 Elections

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Niger State, Prof Sam Egwu, has disclosed that his tenure and that of 19 other RECs will elapse between June and August this year.

He stated this in Minna while speaking with journalists after the first stakeholders meeting at the headquarters of the commission in the state.

"By the end of June, about 20 RECs will leave and that will include those who have served their second term, and therefore, would not be eligible for reapportionment. And in August, another set will also leave," he said.

Egwu, who is among those whose tenure would elapse having served their second term as REC, stressed the need for the timely appointment of new people to ensure that there is no disruption of the electoral process.

He said building institutions was important to addressing political and electoral problems in the country.

Egwu lamented that lack of organization, internal democracy and abuse of trust among political parties have become the bane of Nigeria's democracy and electoral processes.

Contacted, Mr. Rotimi Lawrence Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, told Daily Trust that the commission is aware of the development and that some of those affected would leave from June or July this year.