Nigeria: NLC Backs ASUU Strike As Students Consider Vocational Skills

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has thrown its weight behind the decision by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to extend it's one-month warning strike by another two months.

This is even as university students have decried the development, calling on the government to urgently meet the demands of the striking lecturers, even as they are considering engaging in vocational skills to keep them busy.

NLC's secretary general, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, in an interview with LEADERSHIP yesterday, charged the federal government to honour and meet the demands of the striking lecturers.

He said, "The NLC is in support of ASUU. The federal government should meet their demands".

Similarly, a renowned educationist, Dr Ibrahim Saka Ominiwe, called on both the federal government and ASUU to sheath their swords for posterity sake.

Ominiwe who is the president of Educational Legacy College, Ibadan, noted that allowing the striking lecturers to extend ASUU's strike by two months amounts to ignorance of the danger of mortgaging the future of the students.

"We don't know what we are doing in this country. If we know what we are doing, we won't be joking with the future of the engine room of the country's economy", he said.

He noted that if someone plans to destroy a nation, he doesn't need an atomic bomb or nuclear bomb.

According to him, what it takes is to destroy the educational system and the nation is doomed for life.

He stated that the youths are engaged in armed robbery, kidnapping and banditry because they were not fully engaged.

"An idle hand is the workshop of the devil, hence they engage in these vices. They have been exposed to all forms of vices which are dangerous to their lives, socio-economic and political, of the country", he said.

ASUU had embarked on a one-month warning strike on February 14, 2022 over government failure to implement the Memorandum of Action it signed.

The union is demanding adequate funding for revitalisation of public universities, earned academic allowances, Universities Transparency Accountability Solutions (UTAS), promotion arrears, renegotiation of 2009 ASUU/FG agreement and the inconsistencies in Integrated Payroll Personnel Information System Payment (IPPIS), amongst others.

Due to government's failure to satisfactorily address all the issues raised in the 2020 FGN/ASUU Memorandum of Action (MoA) within the four-week roll-over strike period, ASUU, on Monday said the strike will be rolled over for another eight (8) weeks to give government more time to address all the issues in concrete terms.

Announcing the strike in a statement yesterday, ASUU president, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, said the National Executive Council (NEC) of ASUU held an emergency meeting on Sunday, March 23, 2022 to review developments since the Union declared a four-week total and comprehensive roll-over strike action at the end of its NEC meeting at the University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos on February 12 and 13, 2022.

He said the strike came on the heels of government's failure to satisfactorily implement the Memorandum of Action (MoA) it signed with the Union in December 2020 on funding for revitalization of public universities (both Federal and States), renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement, deployment of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), Earned Academic Allowances, State Universities, promotion arrears, withheld salaries, and non-remittance of third-party deductions.

He stated: "NEC noted that the union's leadership has held some interactive meetings with agents of government in the last four weeks that the strike action had lasted. However, NEC was disappointed that the government did not treat the matters involved with the utmost urgency they deserved during the four-week period as expected of a reasonable, responsive, and well-meaning administration.

"NEC viewed the government's response, so far, as a continuation of the unconscionable, mindless, and nonchalant attitude of the Nigerian ruling elite towards the proven path of national development which is education.

"NEC acknowledged the intervention efforts, in various ways, by patriots and friends of genuine national development (students, parents, journalists, trade union leaders, civil society activists etc.) to expeditiously resolve the crisis which Government's disposition had allowed to fester. However, ASUU, as a union of intellectuals, has historic obligations to make governments honour agreements.

"NEC, having taken reports on the engagements of the Trustees and Principal Officers with the Government, concluded that Government had failed to satisfactorily address all the issues raised in the 2020 FGN/ASUU Memorandum of Action (MoA) within the four-week roll-over strike period and resolved that the strike be rolled over for another eight (8) weeks to give Government more time to address all the issues in concrete terms so that our students will resume as soon as possible. The roll-over strike shall commence by 12.01am on Monday, 14th March, 2022".

Meanwhile, the federal government has insisted that it has done all that ASUU had asked them to do.

The minister of state for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, while reacting to the threat to extend the strike, said "ASUU and government met, and we've agreed on everything.

"So, if they choose to extend it for two months, maybe we've already announced everything that they said we should do, we've done all of them."

When contacted on their next line of action, the leadership of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) said it has summoned an emergency meeting to be held on Tuesday.

NANS president, Comrade Sunday Asefon, said the emergency meeting will deliberate on the next line of action on the ongoing strike by ASUU.

Some of the students, including Cletus Amande and David Ugoh, both of University of Agriculture, Makurdi, said their lecturers would not have embarked on the strike if the government had honoured the earlier agreement.

The students said they are currently confused and tired of schooling and considering the possibility of engaging in vocational training.

"We cannot tell the possibility of calling off this strike any time soon. We would advise our fellow students to look at handwork or anything to build themselves. Schooling in this country has become a crime", they lamented.

Other students who spoke with LEADERSHIP lamented that ASUU strike has frustrated them, adding that they are at a lost on what to do, as it has become difficult to even get a part time job.

A 200 level student of Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Victoria Enon, said she came to Abuja to stay with a friend hoping that the warning strike will end and she would go back to school.

She said, "Now that the strike has been extended, I will go back to Ibadan where my family is based to try and look for a part time job. ASUU and the government has wasted my precious time, making my education slow and I will definitely extend the year I plan to wrap up my studies. It is annoying, frustrating and disgusting."

A student of the University of Abuja, Pius Chafa, also said that he is unlikely to return to school if the strike is not called off soon.

"I will be pursuing a certificate without an assurance of getting a job after graduation. If ASUU likes, let it allow the strike to last for years. Nigeria's educational system is frustrating. I am making plans to ensure that I cater for my younger sisters. I am the one taking care of them. So, I have to work hard to carry out that responsibility," he said.