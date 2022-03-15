Nigeria: KAP Academy to Train 300,000 On Film, TV Production

KAP Film and Television Academy and Mastercard Foundation's Young Africa Works, have announced the opening of application for its training in film and television production.

The application, which is now open to young men and women between the ages of 20 and 35 across Nigeria, is targeted at people passionate about film and television production. Over the next three years, a total of 300,000 young Nigerians will be trained under this initiative.

The registration and application opening follows last October's official announcement of the landmark partnership between KAP Academy and Mastercard Foundation's Young Africa Works.

A statement signed by its film director, Kunle Afolayan, and made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, said the selection process would take into consideration a gender balance ratio to allow for adequate participation of women.

Afolayan further noted that 40 per cent of candidates to be selected would be drawn from young women and men from low-income backgrounds.

He said successful programme applicants would become the first set of beneficiaries in the training scheme that will formally commence in April 2022.

"The academy is focused on growing the next generation of skilled filmmakers through the tutelage of veterans and film professionals who provide hands-on experience in diverse aspects of filmmaking to enrolled students," he stated.

For successful candidates, he said, the training will include 'The Masterclass Series' and two levels of certification from professional institutions in the areas of screenwriting, sound, editing, directing, cinematography and production design, among others, as well as practical hands-on training.