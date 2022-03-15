Nigeria: Atiku to Formally Declare Presidential Bid March 23

Ahead of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a former Vice President and one of the presidential hopefuls of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will formally declare his presidential ambitionon March 23.

Atiku, who was PDP's presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, according to a reliable source, would make his intention public at the International Conference Center (ICC) in Abuja.

Expected at the occasion are several top political figures, including legislators from other political parties, who are billed to defect into the PDP in solidarity with Atiku.

Already, Atiku has received several endorsements from across the geopolitical zones, including PDP members of the National Assembly, who had moved a motion, urging him to run.

In the 2019 presidential election, Atiku came second to President Muhammadu Buhari, a result generally believed was not a true reflection of the poll.

The NEC and the Board of Trustees of the party will meet Tuesday to take a final decision on whether to micro zone the presidential ticket of the party or throw it open.

Opinions are, however, divided in the party on whether to zone the presidential ticket to any particular part of the country.