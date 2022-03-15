Rwanda: Uganda's General Muhoozi in Kigali to Meet President Kagame

The Commander of the Land Forces in the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF), Lieutenant General Muhoozi Kainerugaba arrived in Kigali on Monday, March 14.

He is expected to meet President Paul Kagame in discussions of continuous efforts to mend ties between the two neighbouring countries.

He was welcomed at Kigali International Airport by Anne Katusiime the Deputy Ugandan ambassador to Rwanda and Brig. Gen. Willy Rwagasana, the Commandant of the Republican Guard.

PHOTOS: General @mkainerugaba, the Ugandan commander of land forces, arrived in Kigali on Monday for a visit during which he will meet with President #Kagame. pic.twitter.com/RJfLn4pyPb

-- The New Times (Rwanda) (@NewTimesRwanda) March 14, 2022

Also part of the welcome party was Col Ronald Rwivanga, the Spokesperson of Rwanda Defence Force.

In late February, Muhoozi, who is also the Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations, had announced plans to travel back to Kigali and 'sort out outstanding issues' between Uganda and Rwanda.

After a long discussion with my uncle, President Kagame, this morning we have agreed that I return to Kigali in the coming days to sort out all outstanding issues between Uganda and Rwanda. pic.twitter.com/99eFIB8ax4

-- Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) February 28, 2022

Muhoozi arrived in Kigali for the second time this morning after his first official visit in late January 2022, where he held a tête-à-tête with President Kagame.

Rwanda and Uganda's bilateral relations have started blossoming as the borders between the two countries were re-opened in late January 2022.

The borders were closed in 2018 following a number of grievances by Rwanda which Uganda had failed to address.

These included hosting hostile groups which use Uganda as a base to plan activities to destabilise Rwanda and enjoy support from some Ugandan public institutions.

Others include the arbitrary arrest, abduction, torture and illegal detention of Rwandans by Ugandan security forces, among others.