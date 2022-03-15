Rwanda: Opoku Pleased With Goal Against Champions APR

14 March 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Ghanaian striker William Opoku Mensah is elated after his goal rescued a draw for Mukura as they held APR FC on match-day 21 of the Rwanda premier league.

The former Kumasi Asante Kotoko forward restored parity for Mukura at Huye Stadium with a 65th minute penalty after the visitors had taken a first half lead.

Opoku who also netted against Rayon Sports last month says he feels great to score against the two biggest clubs in the league in one season and he will continue to do more.

"It's an honor for me to score against the two biggest clubs (Rayon and APR) in Rwanda in the same season. I will keep on working hard as it is also a morale booster for me," he told Times Sport.

"Our next game is against Etoile at Ngoma, we are hoping to go there and pick all the three maximum points."

Opoku has netted eight goals so far this season for Mukura as they sit third on the league log with 37 points from 21 games.

