Rwanda: BAL 2022 - REG Captain Kaje Confident They Can Hurt U.S. Monastir

Elie Kaje, the Captain of Rwanda Energy Group (REG) Basketball Club is confident that his team can hurt continental giants US Monastir when the two sides face off today at the ongoing Basketball Africa League (BAL) 2022 that is unfolding in Dakar, Senegal.

Tunisian powerhouse US Monastir have not lost a single match of the four they have played at the tournament so far. REG, however, has won two and lost one of the three they have played.

US Monastir goes into today's game when they have already booked a ticket to the playoffs that will take place in Kigali in May, while REG are yet to qualify although they are in a good position as the second-placed team in the Sahara Conference.

"We just need to be focused. We know US Monastir is an experienced team but we're confident that we can beat them. We need to be ready mentally and physically," Kaje said.

Among the US Monastir players who will challenge REG is Ivorian point guard Souleymane Diabate, Lebanese center Ater James Majok and experienced Tunisian power forward Radhouane Slimane.

After today's match, REG will play its final match against Beira Mozambique's Clube Ferroviário da Beira on Tuesday.

Sahara Conference ranking so far:

1. US Monastir 8pts GP: 4, W: 4: L: 0 2. SLAC 6pts GP: 4, W: 2, L: 2 3. REG BBC 5pts GP: 3, W: 2, L: 1 4. CFV Beira 5pts GP: 4, W: 1, L: 3 5. DUC 5pts GP: 4, W: 1, L: 3 6. AS Salé 4pts GP: 3, W: 1, L: 2.

Today

REG Vs US Monastir 7:30pm CAT AS Sale Vs SLAC 9pm CAT