Rwanda: BAL 2022 - REG Captain Kaje Confident They Can Hurt U.S. Monastir

14 March 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Elie Kaje, the Captain of Rwanda Energy Group (REG) Basketball Club is confident that his team can hurt continental giants US Monastir when the two sides face off today at the ongoing Basketball Africa League (BAL) 2022 that is unfolding in Dakar, Senegal.

Tunisian powerhouse US Monastir have not lost a single match of the four they have played at the tournament so far. REG, however, has won two and lost one of the three they have played.

US Monastir goes into today's game when they have already booked a ticket to the playoffs that will take place in Kigali in May, while REG are yet to qualify although they are in a good position as the second-placed team in the Sahara Conference.

"We just need to be focused. We know US Monastir is an experienced team but we're confident that we can beat them. We need to be ready mentally and physically," Kaje said.

Among the US Monastir players who will challenge REG is Ivorian point guard Souleymane Diabate, Lebanese center Ater James Majok and experienced Tunisian power forward Radhouane Slimane.

After today's match, REG will play its final match against Beira Mozambique's Clube Ferroviário da Beira on Tuesday.

Sahara Conference ranking so far:

1. US Monastir 8pts GP: 4, W: 4: L: 0 2. SLAC 6pts GP: 4, W: 2, L: 2 3. REG BBC 5pts GP: 3, W: 2, L: 1 4. CFV Beira 5pts GP: 4, W: 1, L: 3 5. DUC 5pts GP: 4, W: 1, L: 3 6. AS Salé 4pts GP: 3, W: 1, L: 2.

Today

REG Vs US Monastir 7:30pm CAT AS Sale Vs SLAC 9pm CAT

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X